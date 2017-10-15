Man, 23, killed after being struck by three cars on I-26

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a 23-year-old man as the victim in a case where he was struck by three cars on Interstate 26 on Sunday night.

According to the coroner's office, Zayquane Ebaye Delano Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries sustained in the incident after he was struck by several cars.

The incident happened near exit 119, which is the US-21/US 176/Dixiana exit.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 9:42 p.m. Sunday. Two people in the first car that hit the victim were taken to the hospital, but the Highway Patrol says their injuries are not serious.

Traffic routed off of the interstate at the exit.

Multiple agencies, including Lexington County Fire Service, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department were on the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.