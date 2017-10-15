Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sumter man in connection to stri - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sumter man in connection to string of break-ins

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of break-ins in the city.

William Lemoin Armstrong II, 33, faces several charges including six counts of breaking and entering an automobile and four counts of second-degree burglary.

Sumter Police said Armstrong was involved in multiple car and storage break-ins along Henrietta Street and Crestwood Drive between October 3 and October 4. Electronic devices, tools, and equipment for fishing, hunting, and camping were among the items reported stolen.

Armstrong was arrested after a traffic stop on October 6. Officers say he had items in his car that tied him to the reported break-ins.   

Armstrong was out on probation when he was arrested. He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Sumter officers say their investigation is continuing in this case.  

