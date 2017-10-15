All lanes back open after crash on Highway 277

A collision on Highway 277 caused all lanes to be blocked early Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 12:15 p.m. near the Fontaine Road exit on Hwy 277.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the crash. One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what caused the collision are limited at this time, however, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say all lanes on Hwy 277 have been reopened.

