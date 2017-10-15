Saturday night collision causes huge blackout in Rosewood area of Columbia

Power is back for thousands in Columbia after a collision Saturday night caused a blackout in the Rosewood area.

SCE&G said a collision involving a power pole at the intersection of Devine Street and Beltline Boulevard caused the blackout.

At the peak of the power outage, SCE&G reported more than 2,000 outages. All of the power has since been restored.

Saturday night, Columbia police told drivers to avoid the area because of the downed power pole and lines.

The intersection of S. Beltline blvd at Rosewood dr. Is closed due to downed power pole and lines. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/4902hQLZDI — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 15, 2017

Details are still limited as to what caused the collision. Check back for updates.

