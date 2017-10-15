Saturday night collision causes huge blackout in Rosewood area of Columbia

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Two men who hiked for miles expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
President Donald Trump's cut-off of federal payments to insurers is jolting the health care and political worlds.More >>
Power is back for thousands in Columbia after a collision Saturday night caused a blackout in the Rosewood area.More >>
Days after escaping gunshots in Las Vegas, the woman was forced to flee her home with her parents to escape a wildfire.More >>
