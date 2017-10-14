Midlands church feeds Columbia officers for annual 'Love Loud' project

A Midlands church handed out free meals to police in the Capital City on Saturday.

The Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia stopped by the Columbia Police Department to deliver the home-cooked meals. It's part of their annual ‘Love Loud’ project where they take time to hand out food or work on special projects in the community.

Organizers say they have had over 500 volunteers involved and 25 community service projects for the last several days.

"Everyday we see cops going by or whatever, and we can wave to them or whatever, but we never have that interaction,” Craig Burchell from Shandon Baptist said. “What this does is it gives us a chance to show that appreciation more than just a pat on the back, or a handshake."

