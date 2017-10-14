WATCH: Bentley consoles Tennessee QB Guarantano after game's last play

Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards as the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday.More >>
Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards as the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday.More >>
Nick Fitzgerald had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 35-10 victory over BYU on Saturday. Mississippi State (4-2) returned to form offensively after a bye week and two straight blowout losses on the road to ranked opponents.More >>
Nick Fitzgerald had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 35-10 victory over BYU on Saturday. Mississippi State (4-2) returned to form offensively after a bye week and two straight blowout losses on the road to ranked opponents.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.More >>
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Tigers led 35-3 at the half, going on to win Saturday 44-23.More >>
The Tigers led 35-3 at the half, going on to win Saturday 44-23.More >>