WATCH: Bentley consoles Tennessee QB Guarantano after game's last play

Jake Bentley embraces Jarrett Guarantano after the final play of Saturday's game between the Gamecocks and Volunteers (Source: GamecockFB/Twitter)

College football can draw so many emotions from fans and players alike.

A tight game between Tennessee and South Carolina elicited anxiety and excitement for Carolina fans, but the game pulled a different set of emotions out of Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

After his pass fell incomplete on the final play, Guarantano slammed his helmet into the ground before taking a seat on the turf. Shortly after, Jake Bentley came over to offer support.

Bentley helped his counterpart up to his feet and hugged him before continuing to celebrate the 15-9 win.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is sportsmanship at its finest.

