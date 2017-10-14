What We Learned: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Here are three things we learned following South Carolina’s 15-9 win over Tennessee.

Battle the Injury Bug

The trainer’s room has been busy over the last month for South Carolina.

On Saturday, Rico Dowdle was sidelined with a fractured left leg after going down in the first quarter. The injury is the fourth significant injury for the Gamecocks in the last month for Carolina.

Last month, wide receiver Deebo suffered an ankle injury that would also keep him out for a lengthy period of time. A week later, the Gamecocks announced senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Last week, tight end K.C. Crosby broke his leg.

Those four injuries are some of the most devastating, but they’re not the only ones. Terry Googer (head), Cory Helms (ankle), and Malik Young (ankle) are among the players that USC hopes to get back for Vanderbilt after being hurt.

With that said, the bye week couldn’t come at a better time for Carolina.

“We’re a beat-up football team,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “The open week is coming at the right time.”

Fenton Island Is Still A Lonely Place

Earlier this week, Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he tried to make a reservation to travel to Fenton Island, but he couldn’t find it.

That wasn’t the only thing Byrd wasn’t able to find. Byrd did play in Saturday’s game, but he was not targeted for a pass.

Damn Did you play today.... ??@D1fuzzymuffin17 — DJ (@DJ_Smith_smith) October 14, 2017

None of the Volunteer wide receivers were able to find the end zone on Saturday. That means Rashad Fenton has not yielded a touchdown to an opposing receiver in the last seven games.

Needless to say, a stay on Fenton Island isn’t comparable to any all-inclusive resort for wide receivers that Carolina faces.

Sack Race

The Carolina defense spent a lot of time with Jarrett Guarantano on Saturday.

The Gamecocks ended the day with seven sacks. DJ Wonnum came away with two in the contest while Skai Moore’s lone sack helped him move into 10th place in career tackles with 311.

Despite two stellar showings on offense, Muschamp said his defense still has room for improvement.

“It’s the old saying,’ said Muschamp. “We’re not where we want to be. Thank God we’re not where we were. So, we need to continue to improve.”



