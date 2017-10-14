Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
Columbia, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -

Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.

Coach Boom is fired up.

Chris Lammons' pass breakup with 1 second left in the corner of the end zone preserved a dominant defensive performance for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's film crew caught the action — and Muschamp's reaction — from the other end zone as the Gamecocks won for just the third time in program history at Neyland Stadium.

Muschamp is now 11-9 in his first 20 games at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been underdogs in 14 of those contests, including Saturday.

