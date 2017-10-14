School board member apologizes for racial slur in email

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - A former school board member in South Carolina has apologized for sending an email where he called African-American board members "darkies."

But one black Florence School District One member says that is not enough and he wants a state and federal investigation into possible discrimination.

Glenn Odom sent the email to a district employee in August asking for a ride and also asking her not to "send it to the darkies."

Odom resigned Oct. 2, and the Morning News of Florence reported he apologized during a prayer gathering Friday, saying he was brought up to respect all people.

Board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. is still upset. He says African-American board members weren't told about the email for a month and that's why he wants the district's emails reviewed.

