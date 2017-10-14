Three arrested for trespassing at rural church vandalized with satanic graffiti

Members of a church that has a storied history in Mayesville say a recent act of vandalism against their house of worship is only the latest one in a long "plague" of attacks. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

Sumter County deputies charged three people Friday night with trespassing at a church that just days before was vandalized with satanic graffiti by a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base.

Deputies say there wasn’t any damage to the Salem Black River Presbyterian Church Friday night. However, there are signs posted on the property warning that anyone caught on the property with the exception of attending church services or activities will be charged.

The arrests came just one day after four Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base were arrested on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on the rural church.

Members of Salem Black River Presbyterian Church say the recent arrests only the latest in a long "plague" of attacks on their house of worship.

Deputies say the property is under 24-hour surveillance to help identify law-breakers as well as for periodic checks by Sumter County deputies.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.