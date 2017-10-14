Male victim's body found by deputies during welfare check at Richland Co. home

Richland County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a home Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Monticello Road at approximately 10 a.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Once they got on the scene deputies say they found the man’s body. The Richland County Coroner has not identified the victim yet.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened to the deceased man.

