Police investigate shooting at Columbia gas station

Columbia Police are investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning at a gas station.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located on North Beltline Boulevard and Trenholm Road.

The business was closed at the time so no one was hurt, fortunately. Some bullets, however, went through the store’s windows and shattered the glass.

Early morning shooting incident at BP, 1609 N. Beltline. Property damaged only. Any information call Crime Stoppers@MidlandsCrime pic.twitter.com/aJnpBuDfMM — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 14, 2017

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

