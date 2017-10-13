LCSD: 4 others charged in murder of Gaston woman

(From L to R): Ashley Danielle Riley, Amaria Regina Hamm, Monyell Deshea Fulton, and Treshawn Alexander were arrested and charged with murder. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office has arrested four other people in connection with a fatal shooting in Gaston earlier this week.

Amaria Regina Hamm, 20, Ashley Danielle Riley, 29, Treshawn Alexander, 23, and Monyell Deshea Fulton, 22, are charged with murder, according to arrest warrants.

“Our investigators worked nonstop to identify and locate everyone responsible in this incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Riley, Alexander, and Fulton were brought into custody Friday afternoon. We feel confident that those involved in the death of Annette Riley are now behind bars.”

Chesnee Labri Mattress, 23, was also arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Annette Riley, 44.

Both Hamm and Mattress face additional drug charges stemming from a search warrant that was performed following their arrests.

Sheriff Jay Koon says the shooting is not being considered a "random act."

Riley, Alexander, and Fulton are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

