CPD: Car crashed into parking garage to avoid another car

The Traffic Safety Unit with the Columbia Police Department is investigating a collision that ended with a car crashing into a parking deck on Friday.

The incident happened at the parking deck in the 1300 block of Taylor Street. Officers believe the driver of the car that crashed into the deck swerved to avoid hitting another car that was leaving the parking garage.

The car leaving the garage failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver did not stop. As a result, the red car driver crashed into the brick portion of the parking garage and fence at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported.

#CPDTrafficSafetyUnit is on scene at Taylor St. investigating this collision. Additional info will be released ASAP. pic.twitter.com/SSlNzavosg — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 13, 2017

If you know the driver of the other vehicle that left the scene or the driver, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

