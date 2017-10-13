Lawsuit filed, restraining order granted against Colonial Life Arena for Lil Wayne concert

Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The promoters behind a concert that featured several hip-hop performers at Colonial Life Arena have filed a lawsuit against the arena to block ticket refunds after rapper Lil Wayne did not perform due to a security issue.

Judge Robert Hood has granted a temporary restraining order to be put in place after the suit was filed on behalf of Victory Promotions LLC and Ben Hated LLC. The TRO will block Colonial Life Arena from issuing refunds for the 2nd annual Fall Ball.

CLA promised refunds for the event after Lil Wayne did not enter the arena.

The lawsuit also goes into further detail about the night of the performance, saying Lil Wayne was "explicitly" provided a private entrance to the CLA in order to receive a "private metal detection screening."

However, according to the suit, CLA personnel refused to abide by that agreement before the artist's performance. The back and forth between arena officials and Lil Wayne's handlers went on for approximately an hour before the rapper left the arena, the suit said.

The suit alleges the arena's pledge for refunds has created a "firestorm of dissatisfaction and confusion" against the concert's promoters.

