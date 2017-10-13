Fugitive wanted out of TX, once sought in SC, captured in NY

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Texas.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Texas.

After two days of actively searching part of Lower Richland County for a fugitive wanted out of Texas, the Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to look for him.

After two days of actively searching part of Lower Richland County for a fugitive wanted out of Texas, the Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to look for him.

Search continues for man wanted in connection to TX murder

Search continues for man wanted in connection to TX murder

Reginald Campbell, 24, was one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the state of Texas. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

A man wanted in connection to a capital crime in Texas who triggered a manhunt in the Columbia area has been arrested in New York.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports Reginald Campbell, 24, has been arrested. He was on the Texas top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

Campbell was wanted on federal warrants for robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a violent crime, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Campbell had ties to the Columbia area and New York City.

He was wanted in connection with a hotel robbery in Sherman, TX, in which the clerk was shot and killed. Two women were arrested in connection to the crime.

In August, Richland County Sheriff's deputies encountered Campbell in the Lower Richland area but he escaped.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.