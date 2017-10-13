Fugitive wanted out of TX, once sought in SC, captured in NY

After two days of actively searching part of Lower Richland County for a fugitive wanted out of Texas, the Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to look for him.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Texas.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.More >>
The promoters behind a concert that featured several hip-hop performers at Colonial Life Arena have filed a lawsuit against the arena to block ticket refunds after rapper Lil Wayne did not perform due to a security issue.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
A Five Points bar, once deemed a public nuisance, could soon be reopening under new ownership.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.More >>
