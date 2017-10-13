Who's ahead in South Carolina's gubernatorial race?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

The group surveyed 633 registered voters from across the state.

When asked which Republican candidate they favor most, or are likely to vote for in the 2018 election for governor, 32.6 percent said Henry McMaster, 7.3 percent said Catherine Templeton, 5.2 percent said Kevin Bryant, 5 percent said Yancey McGill, and 49.9 percent said they are still undecided.

This comes ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Greenville on Monday, to campaign for McMaster.

The poll also asked how voters view the President, which revealed Trump has a 57.2 percent approval rating in the Palmetto State.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.