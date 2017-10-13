Who's ahead in South Carolina's gubernatorial race? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Who's ahead in South Carolina's gubernatorial race?

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

The group surveyed 633 registered voters from across the state. 

When asked which Republican candidate they favor most, or are likely to vote for in the 2018 election for governor, 32.6 percent said Henry McMaster, 7.3 percent said Catherine Templeton, 5.2 percent said Kevin Bryant, 5 percent said Yancey McGill, and 49.9 percent said they are still undecided. 

This comes ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Greenville on Monday, to campaign for McMaster. 

The poll also asked how voters view the President, which revealed Trump has a 57.2 percent approval rating in the Palmetto State.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SC PoliticsPoliticsMore>>

  • Who's ahead in South Carolina's gubernatorial race?

    Who's ahead in South Carolina's gubernatorial race?

    Friday, October 13 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-10-13 15:05:44 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

    More >>

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

    More >>

  • Congress moves on prison contraband, requesting talks with FCC

    Congress moves on prison contraband, requesting talks with FCC

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:09:36 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons. 

    More >>

    Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons. 

    More >>

  • Prominent Richland County Council member running for House seat

    Prominent Richland County Council member running for House seat

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:19:20 GMT
    Seth Rose is running for the South Carolina House of Representatives. (Source: WIS)Seth Rose is running for the South Carolina House of Representatives. (Source: WIS)

    A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.

    More >>

    A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly