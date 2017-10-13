Attempted murder charges for woman sought in bar fight

A fight at a Richland County sports bar has led to the Richland County Sheriff's Department to seek attempted murder charges against a woman.

According to the sheriff's department, that fight happened at Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard back on Oct. 5.

Investigators say deputies responded to the bar and found a victim unresponsive and lying in the middle of the bar's parking lot.

Deputies say the victim had been involved in an altercation at the bar and a woman driving an older model white car ran over them. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

