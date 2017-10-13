Attempted murder charges for woman sought in bar fight

President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.More >>
The Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office has identified a group of vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural church as active-duty personnel stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.More >>
The Cayce Department of Safety is investigating after a 30-year-old man was accidentally shot and killed on Oct. 9.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
A fight at a Richland County sports bar has led to the Richland County Sheriff's Department to seek attempted murder charges against a woman.More >>
