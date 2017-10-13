Overnight in Oz at the South Carolina State Museum

The South Carolina State Museum invites families to join them for an overnight stay this Friday the 13th.



Overnight in Oz will be a spooky experience allowing guests to take a museum ghost tour, enjoy special screenings of The Wizard of Oz 4D experience, and the museum's new planetarium show, Skies Over Oz.

Guests will meet Wizard of Oz characters and sleep among the exhibits. Families will also have the chance to visit the Wicked Witch Alchemy Lab for fun STEM activities and science experiments.



Check in time is 5:45pm Friday and checkout time 10am Saturday.



Visit this link for more information on cost and registration.



The South Carolina State Museum is a state-of-the-art attraction featuring four floors of permanent and changing exhibits, a digital dome planetarium, 4D interactive.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.