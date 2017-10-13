Record heat comes to an end

A very weak cold front has moved through the Midlands this morning.

Look for clouds and patches of drizzle and a couple of showers through midday. It will be cooler today with highs lower 80s. The weekend will still see above normal temperatures, just not nearly as warm as the last several days.

On Thursday we set a record-high for the date at 91 degrees.



We’ll have to wait for a much stronger cold front by Tuesday. This will bring us the fall weather we’ve been waiting for with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, less humid highs lower 80s



Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm, highs middle 80s



Monday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs near 80

