SC State Sen.: 'Major player' companies are 'interested' in buying Santee Cooper, abandoned nuclear reactor site

South Carolina State Senator Mike Fanning announced on Facebook on Thursday that based on a conversation he had with Gov. Henry McMaster that there could be "BIG NEWS" coming on the failed V.C. Summer project.

In the post, Fanning said that "'major player' Big-Time Companies...from across the U.S....from across the world...interested in purchasing - not just Santee-Cooper - but also the 2 nuclear reactors at VC Summer!"

Fanning said this information stems from a conversation he had with Gov. McMaster on Wednesday. Fanning (D-District 17), commended the governor's hard work on resolving the burden the abandonment has left in the state.

"My 4 “Take-Aways” from last night's Meeting with the Governor? (1) there are a BIG number of potential investors with strong, confirmed interested in investing in our SC Power Situation; (2) Finishing our VC Summer Nuclear Reactors IS “in play” and (thanks to the hard work of Gov. McMaster) a STRONG possibility; (3) the “next step” in this process is an Independent, in-depth analysis of EVERYTHING (Santee-Cooper’s worth; efficiency of selling it (or not); TRUE data from value and where-we-are with Reactors… everything); and (4) the Governor has worked hard… but is coming to the General Assembly to partner in finding solutions," Fanning wrote.

South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee-Cooper pulled out of the V.C. Summer nuclear project and halt construction in late July. The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades, but the vote by Santee Cooper's board on Monday likely ends their future.

Santee Cooper owns 45 percent of the project. South Carolina Electric & Gas owns 55 percent. Santee Cooper said an analysis shows the project would not have been completed until 2024 and would end up costing customers a total of $11.4 billion.

The abandonment decision put more than 5,000 people out of work, a move which many are calling "blindsiding."

