FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Bad wreck on Killian Rd. blocks traffic

A possible hit and run investigation is delaying traffic on Killian Road Thursday evening.

According to SC Highway Patrol real-time traffic information, a hit and run occurred at 321 Killian Road.

The roadway is blocked at this time. Any injuries or what caused this incident is unknown at this time.

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route.

