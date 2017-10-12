SC mom's adorable Halloween costumes & twins are internet darlings

Lauren Mancke has been making Halloween costumes since she was a child.

That's why since she became a mother, she decided to take her talents and make, quite possibly, the most adorable costumes for her children. Now her creations are becoming a big hit online and her Instagram hastag #manckemonthofcostumes even garnered the attention of People magazine.

Mancke and her husband, Will, are USC alums and Columbia residents. Their three children - Fox, 3, and Lera and Marigold, the 9-month-old twins - are the models of these adorable creations.

"In 2015, when her son Fox was 16 months old, she decided to have some fun and did 31 costumes for October to the delight of her family and friends. Last year, she was pregnant with twins and laid low," Lauren's sister Michelle Kelley said via email. "However this year, after people kept asking if she would do it again, she decided to do 31 costumes with her twin girls. We are not quite through half of the month and, as you know, it has gotten a big positive reception and gone viral."

A post shared by Lauren Mancke (@laurenmancke) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

When does this mom, who is also a lifestyle designer, web developer, and DIY enthusiast have time to create these costumes? While the kids take naps, of course.

"She uses mainly things they already owned with the addition of yarn and duck tape," Kelley said.

