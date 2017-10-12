Car crashes into Green's Beverages building in downtown Columbia

A major “party-foul” was committed Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbia.

A car crashed into the Green’s Beverages store located at 400 Assembly Street.

Police say an elderly woman was attempting to back up her car when she sideswiped another car and then ran into the building. The crash caused about $2,500 worth of damages.

Pictures that WIS received from the scene show a tan colored sedan crashed into a wall in the front of the beverage store. Some other images from inside the store show several broken bottles and liquids on the floor of the business.

Mobile Users: See pictures of the crash here

Officers say it is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.