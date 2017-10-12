Here we go again: What color is this shoe? The internet cannot decide

So, what color do you see? SPOILER ALERT below. (Source: @JuliaCharlotte/@dolansmalik/Twitter)

The internet's newest obsession is this: what color is this shoe?

Twitter user @JuliaCharlotte posted the original tweet, that's since been deleted, on Oct. 10, just as it had been retweeted more than 10,000 times. The answers from the 18-year-old from Amsterdam's post ranged from pink and grey to teal and grey.

What colour is this (idk what happened my iconic tweet deleted out of nowhere) pic.twitter.com/iVVzgNJIab — Julia (@JuliaCharlottte) October 12, 2017

Just like the infamous black and blue dress debate of 2015 and whether this teen had shiny legs or white paint on her, this post captured a lot of attention.

I HATE THIS IT’S LIKE THE DRESS ALL OVER AGAIN BUT I CAN’T HELP STARING AT IT — spooky amber (@forestdolans) October 12, 2017

The shoe itself is an Old Skool Van sneaker for $60, available in various colors.

SPOILER ALERT: Julia's friend, who originally sent her the picture she posted, cleared up the entire debate.

"THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY??," wrote @dolansmalik. "The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in)."

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY??

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha?? (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

Other internet sleuths guessed correctly as well.

it’s originally pink & white, the flash & bad quality camera is what makes appear teal & grey or pink & white. here’s the original: pic.twitter.com/oyXEZapJAr — ? (@staruins) October 11, 2017

So, there it is. Until next time.

okie can the shoe die im upset now — alisha?? (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

