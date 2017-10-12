Here we go again: What color is this shoe? The internet cannot d - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Here we go again: What color is this shoe? The internet cannot decide

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
So, what color do you see? SPOILER ALERT below. (Source: @JuliaCharlotte/@dolansmalik/Twitter) So, what color do you see? SPOILER ALERT below. (Source: @JuliaCharlotte/@dolansmalik/Twitter)
(WIS) -

The internet's newest obsession is this: what color is this shoe? 

Twitter user @JuliaCharlotte posted the original tweet, that's since been deleted, on Oct. 10, just as it had been retweeted more than 10,000 times. The answers from the 18-year-old from Amsterdam's post ranged from pink and grey to teal and grey.

Just like the infamous black and blue dress debate of 2015 and whether this teen had shiny legs or white paint on her, this post captured a lot of attention. 

The shoe itself is an Old Skool Van sneaker for $60, available in various colors. 

SPOILER ALERT: Julia's friend, who originally sent her the picture she posted, cleared up the entire debate. 

"THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY??," wrote @dolansmalik. "The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in)." 

Other internet sleuths guessed correctly as well. 

So, there it is. Until next time. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly