Vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on rural Midlands church

The Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office is looking to capture a group of vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural church.

A Salem Black River Church member was checking on the church, located at 1060 N. Brick Street in Mayesville, and discovered the graffiti on Sept. 29.

A front door to the sanctuary had been kicked in but it did not appear that anyone gained entry. In addition to the sanctuary building, two other buildings on the property were also spray-painted.

The damage to the church is estimated at $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigative Office at (803) 436-2009 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

