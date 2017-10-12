'Rot in Hell': Shaw Airmen accused of vandalizing church with satanic graffiti

A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A Five Points bar, once deemed a public nuisance, could soon be reopening under new ownership.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.More >>
Lauren Mancke has been making Halloween costumes since she was a child. That's why since she became a mother, she decided to take her talents and make, quite possibly, the most adorable costumes for her children.More >>
A man wanted in connection to a capital crime in Texas who was once sought in the Columbia area has been arrested in New York.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they have a long history of ride safety and will have additional ride inspections in light of the fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.More >>
