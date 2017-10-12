Active-duty Airmen identified, apprehended in Satanic graffiti vandalism case

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.

According to sheriff's office, the group members have been identified as Kayla Marie Eilerman, Clayre Marie Savage, Daveion Raaheim Green and Brandon Munoz.

The investigation began on Sept. 29 when a member of the congregation at Salem Black River Church in Mayesville stopped by to check on the church. When they arrived, they found the graffiti on three buildings and a door had been kicked in. However, it appears none of the suspects gained entry. The damage to the church is estimated at $3,000.

Sumter County investigators quickly began to develop leads in the case after photos of the group were released to the media.

"Several tips came in from the community, including from Shaw AFB personnel who gave us the names of possible suspects," sheriff's office spokesman Ken Bell said in a statement. "We began researching the names through various databases and social media."

The four were arrested Thursday and charged with trespassing, malicious injury to a house of worship, and criminal conspiracy.

It is not clear at this time if the Airmen will face any type of punishment from military officials. However, officials at Shaw released a statement on the matter.

“The United States Air Force does not condone acts of vandalism,” 1st Lt. Alannah Staver, 20th Fighter Wing chief of public affairs, said in a statement. “Such behavior is not representative of the Airmen of Shaw AFB as a whole. We feel we are a part of this community, are proud to serve here, and we are disappointed to hear of this incident.”

A bond hearing is scheduled for the four on Friday at 2 p.m.

