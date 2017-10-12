Midlands Boy Scouts troop reacts to new involvement with girls

A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.More >>
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
For the first time, girls will soon be able to earn Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.More >>
For the first time, girls will soon be able to earn Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.More >>
One Midlands bar has shown for all to see where they stand on NFL players protesting during the National Anthem before games.More >>
One Midlands bar has shown for all to see where they stand on NFL players protesting during the National Anthem before games.More >>
Five Columbia Police Department officers were honored with the Kyle Carpenter Award – which is given out annually by ASIS to a member of law enforcement who displays heroism in the performance of their duties.More >>
Five Columbia Police Department officers were honored with the Kyle Carpenter Award – which is given out annually by ASIS to a member of law enforcement who displays heroism in the performance of their duties.More >>
A major “party-foul” was committed Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbia.More >>
A major “party-foul” was committed Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbia.More >>