Former USC asst. coach embroiled in scandal free on $100,000 bond

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has refused to impose bail for an Adidas representative embroiled in a bribery scandal that's thrown college basketball into turmoil.

At a hearing Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors urged Judge Katherine Parker to require that James Gatto post $100,000 bond to keep his freedom. The judge instead continued the no-bail conditions set at an earlier court appearance in Oregon.

Lamont Evans, an assistant coach at Oklahoma State and former South Carolina assistant coach who was fired after being charged in the case, appeared on Thursday in the same courtroom. He was freed on $100,000 bond.

Both men and eight other defendants were charged last month in an alleged scheme to bribe assistant coaches in exchange for steering top-flight NBA prospects to a particular agent or financial adviser.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WIS. All rights reserved.