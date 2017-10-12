Shoplifters walk into jewelry store, walk out with $5,300 diamond ring

A pair of shoplifters walked into a jewelry store in Richland County and somehow managed to walk out with a $5,300 diamond ring, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The pair, investigators said, walked into the Kay Jewelers at the Village at Sandhill and asked to take a closer look at the ring.

Investigators said they immediately ran off at the moment they received the ring.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

