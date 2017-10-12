Man, 18, shot man with stolen gun in Sumter Co.

A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
For the first time, girls will soon be able to earn Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.More >>
The Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office is looking to capture a group of vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
A pair of shoplifters walked into a jewelry store in Richland County and somehow managed to walk out with a $5,300 diamond ring, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The most active West Nile season in at least half a decade – maybe even more than a decade – is how the director of Richland County Vector Control describes 2017 in her county.More >>
Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons.More >>
