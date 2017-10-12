Man, 18, shot man with stolen gun in Sumter Co.

Norris Ja'Vonta Wilson III allegedly shot a man multiple times on Oct. 8 and fled the scene along Commander Lane in Sumter County. (Source: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

An 18-year-old Alcolu man has been charged after he allegedly shot another man and fled the scene.

The victim identified Wilson as the shooter. The man, who has not been identified, has had surgery for his injuries and remains hospitalized.

Wilson admitted to law enforcement that he possessed a stolen weapon and showed officers where he hid the weapon.

Deputies have charged Wilson with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen weapon.

