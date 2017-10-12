Congress moves on prison contraband, requesting talks with FCC

Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons.

"On a daily basis, contraband cell phones are used nationwide by inmates to plan attacks and intimidate victims, witnesses, and correctional staff. In addition, they are used to promote the distribution of controlled substances and weapons, further criminal enterprises, and engage in gang activity. In many states, inmate use of contraband cell phones have even cost lives," the letter says.

Congress members want the FCC to meet with corrections staff, members of cell providers, and the FBI within 120 days, and report back to them.

This comes after state corrections staff have lobbied for the FCC to jam cell phone signals from being transmitted through prison walls, a move corrections staff believe would make prisons safer.

The letter from Congress is addressed to FCC Chairman Pai and Commissioner Clyburn, signed by lawmakers from South Carolina to include Senator Tim Scott, Senator Lindsey Graham, Representative Joe Wilson, Representative Trey Gowdy, Representative Ralph Norman, Representative Jeff Duncan, Representative Mark Sanford, and Representative Tom Rice.

