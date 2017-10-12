SLED, Cayce DPS investigating after man killed in accidental shooting

The Cayce Department of Safety is investigating after a 30-year-old man was accidentally shot and killed on Oct. 9.

According to DPS investigators, William Player Holland died after a shooting incident at a residence on Hunters Mill Drive. Details are very limited, but investigators say SLED officials are also involved in the investigation.

Several people were inside the home when the gun went off, investigators say.

The shooting is not considered suspicious.

Holland was an employee at St. Francis Eastside.

