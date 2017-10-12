Report: Student, 14, pointed unloaded weapon at other students in bathroom

A Calhoun County School District student pointed a gun at two other students in a school bathroom, according to an incident report with Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

According to district spokesman George Kiernan, administrators at St. Matthews K8 School were told a 14-year-old student had a gun at the school. After questioning several students and a search, school officials located the weapon.

The gun, officials said, was unloaded.

However, the incident report indicated two other students questioned say the student pointed the gun at them in the restroom.

Law enforcement officials are now investigating the case and arrested the student.

