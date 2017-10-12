District confiscates unloaded weapon from student on campus - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Calhoun County School District student was caught with a gun on the campus of a school, district officials revealed Thursday.

According to district spokesman George Kiernan, administrators at St. Matthews K8 School were told a student had a gun at the school. After questioning several students and a search, school officials located the weapon.

The gun, officials said, was unloaded. 

Law enforcement officials are now investigating the case and arrested the student.

