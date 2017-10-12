Vols receiver calls out Gamecocks cornerback

Shots have been fired leading up to South Carolina's road matchup against Tennessee on Saturday. Volunteers wide receiver Tyler Byrd took to Twitter on Thursday morning, sarcastically saying he couldn't find an airline that recognized the destination called "Fenton Island", a term used this week to show the great play of Gamecocks cornerback Rashad Fenton.

I just spent 30 mins trying to book a flight to “Fenton island” no air line recognized that destination I guess it doesn’t exist????‍??????‍?? — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) October 12, 2017

Fenton has yet to allow a touchdown to a receiver defended by him the last two seasons and no receiver in the first six games of this season has more than four receptions or 45 yards against him. South Carolina's New and Creative Media team created a "Fenton Island" video earlier in the week, a spin-off to what former shutdown corner Darrelle Revis used to call himself when playing in his prime with the New York Jets.

Book your trip to Fenton Island today! ???? pic.twitter.com/ZrglaiTZD4 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2017

Byrd, a sophomore, has played in four games this season for the Vols and has two receptions for 21 yards, making him his team's eighth-leading receiver.

Gamecocks senior defensive end Dante Sawyer took a shot at the Volunteers defense earlier in the week, mocking them for having a celebration-inspired turnover bucket on their sideline despite having six forced turnovers in five games played with a -4 turnover margin that is second-to-last in the SEC.

The 36th meeting between these SEC East rivals will kickoff from Neyland Stadium at noon on Saturday on ESPN. The Gamecocks last won in Knoxville in 2011, a 14-3 victory. Carolina won last year's matchup, a 24-21 win in Columbia last November.

