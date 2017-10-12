Vols receiver calls out Gamecocks cornerback

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Tigers led 35-3 at the half, going on to win Saturday 44-23.More >>
The announcement follows a student government led poll that endorsed the Landshark as the new mascot. The university then sought input from the executive committees of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and the Spirit Squad head coaches. Vitter says that in each case, the support for the Landshark was unanimous.More >>
Georgia starting inside linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested late Thursday night by Athens-Clarke County police on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.More >>
