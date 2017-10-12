SC Congressman: Boy Scouts' decision to allow girls will 'ultimately' destroy group

In a historic change, the Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs. (AP graphic)

A South Carolina Congressman is stepping out against the Boy Scouts of America's decision to allow girls to join the organization, saying the move will "ultimately" destroy the institution.

Rep. Jeff Duncan wrote on his personal, but publicly viewable Facebook page that the Boy Scouts' decision on Wednesday was "troubling."

"I don't agree with the BSA allowing females into this iconic scouting program," Duncan said. "I thought that was what Girl Scouts was for? If the Girl Scouts wasn't meeting a need, why not work to fix the Girl Scouts instead of ultimately destroying Boy Scouts?"

The group's decision came Wednesday and allows older girls to enter the curriculum and obtain Eagle Scout.

