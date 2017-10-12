Swinney: Bryant ready to go for Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured quarterback Kelly Bryant will be "ready to go" when the second-ranked Tigers play Syracuse on Friday night.More >>
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured quarterback Kelly Bryant will be "ready to go" when the second-ranked Tigers play Syracuse on Friday night.More >>
Two Midlands high school stars are among the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award.More >>
Two Midlands high school stars are among the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>