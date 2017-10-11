Two Orangeburg Co. teens arrested, charged after string of break - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two Orangeburg Co. teens arrested, charged after string of break-ins at medical park

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Orangeburg County say two 15-year-olds have been arrested and are facing charges after a string of break-ins at a medical park.

The names of the two teens will not be released due to their age. Both are facing multiple charges including ten counts of malicious injury to real property and including one count of second-degree burglary.

“These two juveniles would hit some business at The Village about every other night,” the sheriff said. “But we recovered evidence during an intense investigation that resulted in identifying these suspects.”

Deputies say business workers in The Village began reporting damages to their property back in September. The damages would happen at night. Nearly $3,000 in damages and missing property were reported from multiple businesses. One of the businesses broken into was empty but damages to the window were estimated to be around $400. Workers from one of the businesses in The Village also reported $15,000 in checks made out to the company for payment were stolen.

Investigators say they developed evidence taken from the break-ins that led straight to the two teens.

They are both being housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice until their cases can be heard in Family Court.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:49:08 GMT
    Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

  • White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    More >>

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    More >>

  • Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings

    Suspect arrested, charged in string of recent shootings

    Ryan Sharpe, 36 (Source: WAFB)Ryan Sharpe, 36 (Source: WAFB)

    After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

    More >>

    After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly