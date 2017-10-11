Two Orangeburg Co. teens arrested, charged after string of break-ins at medical park

Deputies in Orangeburg County say two 15-year-olds have been arrested and are facing charges after a string of break-ins at a medical park.

The names of the two teens will not be released due to their age. Both are facing multiple charges including ten counts of malicious injury to real property and including one count of second-degree burglary.

“These two juveniles would hit some business at The Village about every other night,” the sheriff said. “But we recovered evidence during an intense investigation that resulted in identifying these suspects.”

Deputies say business workers in The Village began reporting damages to their property back in September. The damages would happen at night. Nearly $3,000 in damages and missing property were reported from multiple businesses. One of the businesses broken into was empty but damages to the window were estimated to be around $400. Workers from one of the businesses in The Village also reported $15,000 in checks made out to the company for payment were stolen.

Investigators say they developed evidence taken from the break-ins that led straight to the two teens.

They are both being housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice until their cases can be heard in Family Court.

