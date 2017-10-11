Deputies search for vandal who caused $3,000 worth of damage to business vehicle

A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
Deputies in Orangeburg County say two 15-year-olds have been arrested and are facing charges after a string of break-ins at a medical park.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a 20-year-old suspect who caused about $3,000 worth of damage to a business' vehicle.More >>
More than 31,000 guests helped open the South Carolina State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate White House aide Kirstjen Nielsen as his next secretary of Homeland Security.More >>
South Carolina lawmakers are looking for ways to keep electric customers from paying higher power bills, after the nuclear fall-out at V.C. Summer.More >>
Patriots QB will try to become the 4th winner of Mr. Football from the LowcountryMore >>
