Deputies search for vandal who caused $3,000 worth of damage to business vehicle

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a 20-year-old suspect who caused about $3,000 worth of damage to a business' vehicle.

Deputies say on September 18, Zackary Young entered onto the property of Mobi Care Medical Transport located at 2 Office Park Court and shattered the front windshield and passenger side windows to the businesses’ vehicle with an unknown object.

Young is now wanted by deputies for vandalism.

Anyone who may have any information on Young’s whereabouts is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

