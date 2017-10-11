31K kickstart the 2017 SC Fair season at the state fairgrounds

More than 31,000 guests helped open the South Carolina State Fair on Wednesday.

With the $1 gate special, 31,821 people were entertained by country artists Brothers Osborne at the Pepsi Grandstand.

“We are excited about the start of another great fair, and we look forward to greeting the thousands of guests who will walk through our gates in the coming weeks,” said State Fair general manager, Gary Goodman. “We believe this year’s fair truly offers a little something for everyone.”

Fair admission is $10 for all those older than 5, and free for all active and retired military and their dependents (with IDs), as well as children ages 5 and under (with paying adult). Parking is $5 in the State Fair parking lot (cash only).

The fair gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, and the Midway opens at noon. The 148th annual S.C. State Fair continues through Oct. 22 at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard.

