Man wanted in Texas capital murder case has Midlands ties

Reginald Campbell, 24, is now one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the state of Texas. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The search throughout the south is still on for a wanted fugitive with ties to the Columbia area.

Reginald Campbell, 24, is now one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the state of Texas. Police say he's wanted there for a robbery at a hotel that resulted in the shooting death of a front desk clerk back in early August.

Campbell was spotted in Columbia in the Garners Ferry Road area back on Aug. 23. A massive manhunt ensued after investigators say he ran from a Richland County deputies.

Campbell has since evaded arrest since then. Investigators say he also has ties to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and New York City. If you come into contact with Campbell, do not try and apprehend him, he's considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Reginald Campbell can be found, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also issuing an up to $5,000 award for tips that could lead to Campbell's arrest.

