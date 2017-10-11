Food truck owner wants refund from SCE&G after nuclear abandonment

The truck only got about 90 days of business before everything changed. Construction on the new V.C. Summer units were abandoned. (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)

Brian Willette loves his job – preparing fresh, healthy food.

When he’s not serving that up at his Chapin café, Doza Rizen, he’s doing it on the road – inside his newest venture – a flashy food truck. It’s a food truck he developed for a very specific reason.

“I built this truck to take out to V.C. Summer to try to help have a healthy alternative for their employees out there,” he said.

Those employees didn’t have many options at all until Willette showed up. He said, back in the spring, he spent about $80,000 to get it all set up, including several thousand dollars to get a utility pole and power from SCE&G.

The truck only got about 90 days of business before everything changed. Construction on the new V.C. Summer units were abandoned.

“We watched the police cars pull up to the gates and watched everyone is escorted out of the plant,” he remembered.

With those workers gone, so too was his customer base.

“We are struggling right now to keep up,” Willette said.

As Willette looks for business elsewhere, his utility pole sits by its lonesome just outside V.C. Summer’s gate.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said.

That’s why Willette is asking SCE&G for a refund – for electricity that’s now unused and worthless. But that refund hasn’t happened, so he says he’s left with one option: to sue the power company in small claims court.

“I’m not going after a million dollars. I’m not a high-profile murder case. I’m just trying to take care of me and my family and continue on our path of life,” Willette said.

Online court records show Willette has filed his complaint with Fairfield County’s magistrate court.

SCE&G, meanwhile, had no comment. The company said it doesn’t generally comment on pending or ongoing litigation.

