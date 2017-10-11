Richland County man arrested after leading deputies on a short car chase

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after he led deputies on a short chase in a stolen car.

Adrian Bouknight, 47, faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Parklane Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday and saw Bouknight driving erratically. After running the tags on the car and seeing that the car was reported stolen, deputies then attempted to pull him over.

Bouknight then sped off and a short chase ensued. He eventually abandoned the car and was arrested by a deputy on foot.

