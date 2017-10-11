1 Fort Jackson soldier remains in serious condition after last week's vehicle accident

Palmetto Health Richland Hospital officials have given an update on the Fort Jackson soldiers who were injured in a military vehicle accident last week.

Pvt. Emmett Foreman remains in serious condition and Pvt. Hannah New is in fair condition. Three others, Pvt. James Foster, Pvt. Alan Kryszak, and Pvt. Benjamin Key have all been released from the hospital in recent days.

In all, six soldiers were injured and taken to the hospital.

Two soldiers, Pvt. Ethan Shrader from Prospect, TN, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH, were killed in the accident on Oct. 6.

"We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event," U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said. "I am very appreciative of all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

In a release from Fort Jackson, they say the accident involved a military vehicle and a troop formation.

When asked if this was an intentional act, Fort Jackson officials said they could not confirm and that the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Jackson assigns more than 50,000 recruits and is the Army's largest training installation, training 50 percent of the Army’s Basic Combat Training load and 60 percent of the women entering the Army each year, according to their website. The post, located on Fort Jackson Boulevard, was named after President Andrew Jackson and was first in use as Camp Jackson in 1917.

