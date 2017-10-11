Deputies: Man injured in a drive-by shooting in Richland Co.

Richland Co. deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with RCSD says the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 500 block of Summit Terrace Court.

Multiple shots were fired into the residence where one male was hit several times. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland and is expected to recover, but his condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

