Man wanted in 2-year-old NYC murder captured in SC

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with an October 2015 murder in New York City was captured in Kershaw County by deputies, NYPD detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Cortney Pitts was finally identified as the suspect in the two-year-old murder after DNA evidence lifted from the fingernails of the victim was traced to Pitts, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a statement.

Pitts discovered he was wanted for the crime and fled to South Carolina, Matthews said.

However, Matthews' deputies and others located Pitts and arrested him without incident at a home on Douglass Street at 8 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Pitts will be extradited back to New York on Thursday to face his charges.?

