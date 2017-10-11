Rejoice! You can renew your license AND avoid the DMV now!

The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says you can now skip the DMV offices entirely if you're one of the many state residents who need to renew their licenses soon.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says you can now skip the DMV offices entirely if you're one of the many state residents who need to renew their licenses soon.More >>
Leaders from the South Carolina House and Senate are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to pump the brakes on the potential of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.More >>
Leaders from the South Carolina House and Senate are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to pump the brakes on the potential of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship between a 23-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship between a 23-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman.More >>
William Dodson, the man who pled guilty to animal abuse and sentenced to five years in prison for abusing Caitlyn the dog, was denied parole on Wednesday according to parole board spokesman Peter O'Boyle.More >>
William Dodson, the man who pled guilty to animal abuse and sentenced to five years in prison for abusing Caitlyn the dog, was denied parole on Wednesday according to parole board spokesman Peter O'Boyle.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>