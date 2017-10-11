Rejoice! You can renew your license AND avoid the DMV now!

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says you can now skip the DMV offices entirely if you're one of the many state residents who need to renew their licenses soon.

That's because DMV officials say you can now renew your license through the DMV's website.

According to the DMV, if you have a regular class D, E, F, M, or any other combination of the four driver's license and your privileges are in good standing, then you can visit their website and renew immediately.

"This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public," SCDMV executive director Kevin Shwedo said in a statement. "We're a customer-centric agency, and this is a small step in the process of bringing the SCDMV to customers, instead of making customers come to us."

The only thing you'll need when you renew online is a valid credit or debit card.

