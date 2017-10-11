House, Senate leaders ask McMaster to pump the brakes on Santee Cooper sale

A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.More >>
A South Carolina Democrat who narrowly lost a special election for Congress in June says he'll try again in 2018.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now have their first official candidate for governor.More >>
When the Charleston County Public Library presented borrowers the chance to return overdue library books without fines, one woman was happy for the opportunity.More >>
